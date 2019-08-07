Home
HIGGINSON Violet Frances (Vi) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the Peterborough SM Hospital on Sunday July 28th 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved and adored wife of Doug (deceased) Beautiful mother of Judy and David; and Jeff Grandmother to Cynthia, Andrew, Bradley, Jayson, Jessica, Dylan and Sami. Great grandmother to 8 great grandchildren. Funeral service Friday 9th August 1.00pm Christian Community Church Peterborough Murray Gibb Funerals
Published in The Flinders News on Aug. 7, 2019
