HEMMERLING, Valda Patricia Passed away on June 30, 2019 Aged 91 years. Loving Wife of Ray (dec). Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Denise and Brenton, Jeanette and David (dec), Karen and Danny, Debra and Clarrie, Bronwyn and Pete, Melissa and Steve. Grandmother of 13 and Great-Grandmother of 23. Dearly loved, will be greatly missed. Much loved Mother, (MIL) of Denise, Brenton and Families. Grandmother of Aimee, Catherine (Damian) and Ruth. Great-Nanna of Karl, Jasmine, Declan, Cameron and Olivia. Beautiful spirit we were blessed x Dearly loved Mother of Jeanette and David (dec). Grandmother of Jason (dec), Belinda and Chris. She was so full of life and vitality, could not stay home until the end. Lived her life with love, laughter and joy. She will be so missed, our lives will be empty without her. Dearly loved We have lost a true friend, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. In all of our hearts always, your loving daughter Karen, son-in-law Danny (O'Brien), Grandchildren Michelle and Steve, Tracey and Chris, and Nathaniel (Dec), Great-Grandchildren, Amy, Jack, Sam, Josie, Kloe and Krystal. Loving Mother of Debra, Mother-in-law of Clarence. Grandmother of Patricia, David, Nicolette. Great-Grandmother of Aolani, Tahlia, Brandon, Chantelle, Rhianna, Lachlan, Caleb. Sadly missed, forever in our hearts. Loving and loved Mother of Bronwyn and Pete Grandmother of Jacqui. Great-Grandmother of Ash, Connor and Logan. Will be greatly missed, holidays will never be the same. Much loved Mother of Melissa and Steve. Grandmother to Jarrad, Naomi, Tyson and Angela. Great-Grandmother to Kaylee and Eraynd, Words cannot express how much I loved you and will miss you, you were my world and protector, my heart is breaking. I long to hear your voice and see your smile. I loved you, my mummy Published in The Flinders News on July 10, 2019