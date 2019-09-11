Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew HUMPHRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Hedley (Tom) HUMPHRIS

Add a Memory
Andrew Hedley (Tom) HUMPHRIS Notice
HUMPHRIS, Andrew Hedley (TOM) The Bundaleer CFS Group, Gladstone Brigade together with the CFS Region 4 Staff and Volunteers would like to extend their condolences and deepest sympathy to the Humphris Family on their loss. Tom was a valued member of the Gladstone CFS Brigade for 52 years. Tom served as a Deputy Group Officer, 31 years with the Rocky River Group and 21 years with the Bundaleer Group. Life member of the SA Country Fire Service. Tom's dedicated contribution to the Brigade and CFS was much appreciated by all and will always be a part of our history.



logo
Published in The Flinders News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.