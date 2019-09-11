|
HUMPHRIS, Andrew Hedley (TOM) The Bundaleer CFS Group, Gladstone Brigade together with the CFS Region 4 Staff and Volunteers would like to extend their condolences and deepest sympathy to the Humphris Family on their loss. Tom was a valued member of the Gladstone CFS Brigade for 52 years. Tom served as a Deputy Group Officer, 31 years with the Rocky River Group and 21 years with the Bundaleer Group. Life member of the SA Country Fire Service. Tom's dedicated contribution to the Brigade and CFS was much appreciated by all and will always be a part of our history.
Published in The Flinders News on Sept. 11, 2019